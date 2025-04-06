Volunteer Country

Tennessee’s Tony Vitello Talks What He Learned From Series vs Texas A&M

Brooks Austin

Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello during a Tennessee baseball game against Samford at Lindsey Nelson Stadium at the University of Tennessee on Sunday, February 23, 2025.
Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello during a Tennessee baseball game against Samford at Lindsey Nelson Stadium at the University of Tennessee on Sunday, February 23, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers were outscored by 17 runs in the final two games of their weekend series against Texas A&M. Head coach Tony Vitello talks what he learned.

“Know how to approach a doubleheader. Know how to approach an entire series. Know how to write your own narrative and not listen to, with all due respect, you guys (the media). Hard working group in here, but you guys aren’t in the dugout. You guys aren’t playing. You guys don’t know the rosters as well, nor do the fans. So, you got to write your own narrative. And then the other thing is, we got talent, but we damn sure don’t have – again, we know the rosters, we don’t have the best roster in the country.”

“That’s not even close. But what we’ve had this year is a good group of guys. Defensively, pitching wise, hitting all complement each other a little bit. And we’ve had a little bit of grit to us and we’ve had some other intangibles like team chemistry that have helped elevate our play a little bit. But we can’t show up and rely on what’s on paper.”

