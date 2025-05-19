Volunteer Country

Tennessee Vols Baseball Continues to Slip in Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings

The Tennessee Volunteers continue to slip in the latest NCAA baseball rankings.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee baseball looks to finish off the season with an SEC Series win
Tennessee baseball looks to finish off the season with an SEC Series win / UT Vols on Instagram.

The Tennessee Volunteers continue to slip in the latest NCAA baseball rankings.

It was a rough close to the season for the Tennessee Volunteers. They lost five straight conference series to end the regular season. The Arkansas Razorbacks took the third game on Saturday which made the Volunteers finish with a 41-15 overall record and a 16-14 record in conference play.

Tennessee landed the eighth seed in the SEC tournament which does give them a first round bye. They will play the winner of Missouri and Alabama and the winner of Tennessee's game will move on the play the Texas Longhorns in the quarterfinals.

All that matters to Tennessee is where they land next Monday during the field of 64 selection show. At they very least they would like to host the regional round of postseason play and from there, who knows what could happen?

The latest rankings though didn't do any favors for the Volunteers as they continue to slide down the top 25.

Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings:

  1. LSU
  2. Texas
  3. North Carolina
  4. Oregon
  5. Arkansas
  6. Florida State
  7. Oregon State
  8. Auburn
  9. Vanderbilt
  10. Georgia
  11. Coastal Carolina
  12. Southern Miss
  13. UCLA
  14. Clemson
  15. Florida
  16. Georgia Tech
  17. Ole Miss
  18. DBU
  19. Northeastern
  20. UC Irvine
  21. Tennessee
  22. NC State
  23. Alabama
  24. TCU
  25. Kansas

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

Home/Baseball