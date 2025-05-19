Tennessee Vols Baseball Continues to Slip in Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings
The Tennessee Volunteers continue to slip in the latest NCAA baseball rankings.
It was a rough close to the season for the Tennessee Volunteers. They lost five straight conference series to end the regular season. The Arkansas Razorbacks took the third game on Saturday which made the Volunteers finish with a 41-15 overall record and a 16-14 record in conference play.
Tennessee landed the eighth seed in the SEC tournament which does give them a first round bye. They will play the winner of Missouri and Alabama and the winner of Tennessee's game will move on the play the Texas Longhorns in the quarterfinals.
All that matters to Tennessee is where they land next Monday during the field of 64 selection show. At they very least they would like to host the regional round of postseason play and from there, who knows what could happen?
The latest rankings though didn't do any favors for the Volunteers as they continue to slide down the top 25.
Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings:
- LSU
- Texas
- North Carolina
- Oregon
- Arkansas
- Florida State
- Oregon State
- Auburn
- Vanderbilt
- Georgia
- Coastal Carolina
- Southern Miss
- UCLA
- Clemson
- Florida
- Georgia Tech
- Ole Miss
- DBU
- Northeastern
- UC Irvine
- Tennessee
- NC State
- Alabama
- TCU
- Kansas
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @evanvcrowell
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- REPORT: Transfer Price for Nico Iamaleava Rapidly Dropping
- What We Learned About the Tennessee Volunteers During Spring Practice
- NCAA Transfer Portal Needs that Must Be Addressed by Tennessee Football
- North Carolina Football Reportedly "Out of the Mix" for Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava
- Tennessee Football 2026 Target G'nivre Carr Recaps Tennessee Spring Game Visit
- Who’s Next for Tennessee Football at Quarterback?
- Tennessee Football Linebacker Target Brayden Rouse Recaps Tennessee Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Elijah Simmons Labeled One of the Biggest Sleepers for 2025 NFL Draft
- Where Will Nico Iamaleava Transfer - Options For Vols Transfer QB Limited
- Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Volunteers Rise Up a Spot
- Former Tennessee Quarterback Comments on Nico Iamaleava Transferring
- Tennessee Players Threatened to Sit Out of Playoff Game Over NIL, Including Iamaleava