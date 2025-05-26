Volunteer Country

Tennessee Vols Lock Down Regional Host, Latest NCAA Baseball Field of 64 Projections

The Tennessee Volunteers are locked in as a regional host. Here is a look at the latest field of 64 projections.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee Volunteer's Dylan Loy (37) pitches the ball as Vanderbilt Commodores take on Tennessee Volunteer during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Met in Birmingham, Ala., on Saturday, May 24, 2025.
Tennessee Volunteer's Dylan Loy (37) pitches the ball as Vanderbilt Commodores take on Tennessee Volunteer during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Met in Birmingham, Ala., on Saturday, May 24, 2025. / Jake Crandall/ Montgomery Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers are locked in as a regional host. Here is a look at the latest field of 64 projections.

The Tennessee Volunteers are officially locked in as a regional host for the NCAA Tournament. Their wins over Alabama and Texas in the SEC Tournament was enough to push them over the edge and lock it down.

According to D1Baseball, Tennessee i projected to host NC State, Western Kentucky and Miami (OH). Tennessee will likely not host a Super Regional if they advance, as they are the 14-seed.

The Volunteers lost five straight conference series to close the regular season but managed to right the ship during the conference tournament and earn better postseason positioning. Now the Volunteers will look to defend their national title from a season ago and make it back-to-back titles for the program.

The NCAA baseball selection show will take place on Monday at Noon and will be broadcasted on ESPN 2 for those who want to watch.

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

Home/Baseball