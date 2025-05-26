Tennessee Vols Lock Down Regional Host, Latest NCAA Baseball Field of 64 Projections
The Tennessee Volunteers are locked in as a regional host. Here is a look at the latest field of 64 projections.
The Tennessee Volunteers are officially locked in as a regional host for the NCAA Tournament. Their wins over Alabama and Texas in the SEC Tournament was enough to push them over the edge and lock it down.
According to D1Baseball, Tennessee i projected to host NC State, Western Kentucky and Miami (OH). Tennessee will likely not host a Super Regional if they advance, as they are the 14-seed.
The Volunteers lost five straight conference series to close the regular season but managed to right the ship during the conference tournament and earn better postseason positioning. Now the Volunteers will look to defend their national title from a season ago and make it back-to-back titles for the program.
The NCAA baseball selection show will take place on Monday at Noon and will be broadcasted on ESPN 2 for those who want to watch.
