Tennessee Volunteers Fall in Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings
The Tennessee Volunteers fall multiple spots in latest NCAA baseball rankings.
The Tennessee Volunteers' ranking took a hit this weekend after a tough series loss to unranked Kentucky. The Volunteers took the first game of the series and then proceeded to lose the next two. It was an uncharacteristic showing from Tennessee at home and they will look to bounce back this week.
Tennessee is now 33-7 on the season. They have a matchup against Lipscomb during the middle of the week and then will travel to Louisiana to play LSU on the road this weekend for another conference series. A major matchup for the Volunteers as LSU is ranked right behind Tennessee in the latest rankings.
Postseason play is approaching rapidly and Tennessee remains in a good position to make another run at the world series. The reigning national champs have had some bumps in the road this season, but the SEC continues to prove it is one of the best conferences in the sport right now from top to bottom. The Volunteers will need to finish strong though with some big series looming in the distance.
Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings
- Texas
- Clemson
- Oregon State
- Florida State
- Arkansas
- Tennessee
- LSU
- UNC
- Vanderbilt
- Georgia
- Auburn
- UIC
- Oregon
- Oklahoma
- UCLA
- Arizona
- West Virginia
- Alabama
- Louisville
- Troy
- Coastal Carolina
- Southern Miss
- Ole Miss
- Georgia Tech
- NC State
