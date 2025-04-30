Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers Hold Off Northern Kentucky in Midweek Matchup

AJ Russell 33, LSU Tigers take on the Tennessee Vols. Sunday, April 27, 2025.
Tennessee's baseball program improved to 36-9 on the season with a 7-5 victory over Northern Kentucky on Tuesday. The Volunteers found themselves in some trouble early on but battled back to take the win.

The Vols got on the board first by pushing two runs across in the first inning courtesy of a double from Hunter Ensley. However, Northern Kentucky responded with four runs in the second inning to make the score 4-3 heading into the third inning. Both teams went scoreless for the next two innings.

The fifth and sixth innings were when the Volunteers had their breakthrough. Dean Curley smacked a double to tie it, and then Ensley hit a sacrifice fly to make it 5-4 heading into the sixth inning. Stone Lawless then sent off a solo shot to extend their lead to two heading into the seventh.

Jak Paulick put another run across for Northern Kentucky in the eighth inning, but that would be the last run they scored in the ball game, and Tennessee walked away with the win.

Up next, Tennessee has a weekend series against the Auburn Tigers in Knoxville. The Volunteers currently rank fourth in the conference with three series remaining. They will host the Vanderbilt Commodores next weekend and close things out with a road trip against Arkansas.

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

