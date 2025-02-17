Tennessee Volunteers Remain Inside Top 5 After Impressive Opening Weekend
The Tennessee Volunteers remained inside of the top five in the latest top 25 rankings after an impressive opening weekend.
The Tennessee Volunteers came into the opening weekend of college baseball ranked as the fifth-best team in the country, and that's exactly how they left it. D1 Baseball released their latest top 25 rankings after the first weekend of action and the Volunteers came in at No. 5 after sweeping Hofstra.
In the first game of the series, Tennessee came out firing, routing Hofstra 15-0. Eight different players drove in runs, with standout performances from Dean Curley, Stone Lawless, Ariel Antigua, and Hunter High, who each had multi-RBI efforts.
The second game saw even more fireworks as the Vols cruised to an 18-1 victory. Tennessee's offensive juggernaut did not slow down, with ten players scoring runs and 16 RBIs on the day. Gavin Kilen, Hunter Ensley, Levi Clark, and Manny Marin all had multi-run efforts, while Ensley’s grand slam in the sixth inning and Clark’s three-run shot in the fourth showed the team’s potential for big innings.
Sunday’s finale was more of the same as Tennessee completed the series sweep with a 13-1 win, powered by a nine-run second inning. Reese Chapman’s grand slam highlighted a productive offensive day, and Ensley continued his hot streak with two RBIs and two runs scored.
Tennessee will continue their season on Tuesday against UNC-Asheville at home and then a weekend series at home against Samford.
