Rockies vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Tuesday, June 2

The Colorado Rockies won a high-scoring affair against the Los Angeles Angels on Monday night, and these teams are both 23-38 heading into Tuesday’s Game 2.

Colorado scored nine runs on Monday, and it has a chance to put up a big number again with righty Grayson Rodriguez (7.53 ERA) on the mound for Los Angeles. Rodriguez is making his fourth appearance of 2026 for the Angels, and he has an expected ERA of 5.56 after allowing seven, four and one runs in his first three outings.

Despite Rodriguez’s shaky numbers, he may be the better starter with righty Tomoyuki Sugano on the mound for Colorado.

This season, Sugano ranks in the first percentile in expected ERA and expected batting average against, and he’s posted a 4.01 ERA and a 5.35 FIP across 11 starts. The Rockies are 6-5 in those outings, but Sugano’s advanced numbers suggest that he’s due for some regression as the season goes on.

Oddsmakers have set the struggling Angels as -162 favorites in this matchup, but should bettors trust them after Monday’s loss?

Let’s take a look at the odds, a player prop to consider and my prediction for the second game of this series.

Rockies vs. Angels Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rockies +1.5 (-157)

Angels -1.5 (+130)

Moneyline

Rockies: +134

Angels: -162

Total

8.5 (Over -119/Under -101)

Rockies vs. Angels Probable Pitchers

Colorado: Tomoyuki Sugano (4-4, 4.01 ERA)

Los Angeles: Grayson Rodriguez (2-1, 7.53 ERA)

Rockies vs. Angels How to Watch

Date: Tuesday, June 2

Time: 9:38 p.m. EST

Venue: Angel Stadium

How to Watch (TV): Angels.TV/Rockies.TV

Rockies record: 23-38

Angels record: 23-38

Rockies vs. Angels Best MLB Prop Bets

Angels Best MLB Prop Bet

Mike Trout to Hit a Home Run (+302)

Mike Trout has 14 home runs so far this season, and he has a favorable matchup against Colorado, making him one of today’s top home run prop picks :

Los Angeles Angels star Mike Trout went 1-for-4 with a walk in Monday’s series opener against the Colorado Rockies, and he’s hitting over .250 with three home runs over the last two weeks. Trout is up to 14 home runs this season with 11 of them coming against right-handed pitching.

Now, he takes on Colorado right-hander Tomoyuki Sugano, who has been extremely prone to allowing the lone ball in his short MLB career. Last season, Sugano gave up an American League-leading 33 home runs in 30 starts with the Baltimore Orioles, and he’s already given up 11 homers in 11 outings in Colorado.

Trout is 1-for-2 with a homer against Sugano in his career, and the former league MVP has been much better in the power department against right-handed arms in 2026. I think he’s worth a shot against Sugano, who ranks in the first percentile in expected ERA and expected batting average against this season.

Rockies vs. Angels Prediction and Pick

After a 17-run game on Monday night, these teams could play yet another high-scoring affair on Tuesday.

Rodriguez had a much better outing in his last start, but he’s still allowed 12 runs in 14.1 innings of work in 2026, and he has the worst bullpen in MLB (5.22 ERA) backing him up.

Meanwhile, Sugano is due for some regression, and it may come against an Angels team that hits a ton of home runs (ninth in MLB). The Rockies right-hander has an expected ERA of 7.68 and an expected batting average against of .319 in the 2026 season.

Plus, Colorado’s bullpen has fallen off after a solid start to the season, ranking 26th in ERA at 4.99.

Even if these starters get through the first few frames without allowing the floodgates to open, I don’t trust that these bullpens will lock things down in the later innings. I’ll take the OVER on Tuesday night.

Pick: OVER 8.5 (-119 at DraftKings)

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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