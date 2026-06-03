Rockies vs. Angels Prediction, Odds, Probable Pitchers, Prop Bets for Wednesday, June 3

Who let the Rockies get hot?

After taking two of three from the Giants, the Colorado Rockies are on the verge of a road sweep against the Los Angeles Angels after two high-scoring victories.

Michael Lorenzen takes the mound against his former team tonight, and the Rockies righthander hasn’t been great this season. He’ll be opposed by Walbert Urena.

Here are the odds, probable pitchers, and predictions for Rockies vs. Angels on Wednesday, June 3.

Rockies vs. Angels Odds, Run Line and Total

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Run Line

Rockies +1.5 (-162)

Angels -1.5 (+134)

Moneyline

Rockies +130

Angels -157

Total

8.5 (Over -117/Under -103)

Rockies vs. Angels Probable Pitchers

Rockies: Michael Lorenzen (2-7, 7.22 ERA)

Angels: Walbert Urena (2-4, 2.44 ERA)

Michael Lorenzen has really struggled this season, with many more downs than ups. However, he has been good at times, allowing three earned runs or fewer in 7 of 12 starts. But he also allowed 5, 6, and 7 ER in three of his starts last month. Perhaps the one positive is that his ERA is only 5.04 on the road as opposed to 9.67 at home.

Walbert Urena has allowed just two runs in his last three starts, and only has one bad start to his name this season. Since allowing four runs in 3.2 innings on April 25, the righthander has given up just 6 ER in 33 IP in his last six outings.

Rockies vs. Angels How to Watch

Date: Wednesday, June 3

Time: 9:38 p.m. ET

Venue: Angel Stadium

How to Watch (TV): COLR, ABTV

Rockies record: 24-38

Angels record: 23-39

Rockies vs. Angels Best MLB Prop Bets

Rockies Best MLB Prop Bet

Michael Lorenzen UNDER 15.5 Outs (-122)

I will happily fade Lorenzen tonight.

He hasn’t pitched past five innings in any of his last five starts. He’s gone UNDER 15.5 outs in 9 of 12 starts this season overall.

Alternatively, Lorenzen OVER 2.5 earned runs (-122) could be worth a look as well. Unfortunately, DraftKings doesn’t let you parlay those together.

Rockies vs. Angels Prediction and Pick

While it would be fun to back a red-hot Rockies team, or at least take the over, I’m not fading Urena right now.

The rookie righthander has pitched well against teams much better than the Rockies. Colorado could ultimately do some damage against the Angels’ bullpen, so the first five innings moneyline may be safer, but I think Los Angeles will be able to pile up enough runs against Lorenzen to coast to victory.

Pick: Angels -157

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Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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