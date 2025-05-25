Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers Still Projected to Host Regional in Latest Field of 64 Projections

The Tennessee Volunteers are still projected to host a regional in the latest field of 64 projections.

Jonathan Williams

Vanderbilt Commodores' Rustan Rigdon (19) dives safely into second base before Tennessee Volunteer's Dean Curley (1) can get the ball as Vanderbilt Commodores take on Tennessee Volunteer during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Met in Birmingham, Ala., on Saturday, May 24, 2025.
Vanderbilt Commodores' Rustan Rigdon (19) dives safely into second base before Tennessee Volunteer's Dean Curley (1) can get the ball as Vanderbilt Commodores take on Tennessee Volunteer during the SEC baseball tournament at Hoover Met in Birmingham, Ala., on Saturday, May 24, 2025. / Jake Crandall/ Montgomery Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers are still projected to host a regional in the latest field of 64 projections.

The Tennessee Volunteers built up some momentum during the SEC Tournament as they defeated both Alabama and Texas. However, yesterday the Volunteers got run ruled by the Vanderbilt Commodores by a final score of 10-0 in the semifinal round.

Coming into the tournament, Tennessee was not projected to host a regional after losing five straight conference series to close the regular season. After their two wins against Alabama and Texas though, they were projected to host a regional. Despite the loss to Vanderbilt, the Volunteers are still projected to host just a day out from the selection show.

According to Baseball America's latest projections, Tennessee is projected to host Kansas, East Tennessee State and Binghamton. The Volunteers played East Tennessee State earlier in the season and lost to them in a mid week matchup.

Tennessee would not host a Super Regional if they moved on to the next round, but they are setting up to be in a good position for rhe start of the NCAA Tournament. The selection show will take place on Monday at noon.

