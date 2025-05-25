Tennessee Volunteers Still Projected to Host Regional in Latest Field of 64 Projections
The Tennessee Volunteers are still projected to host a regional in the latest field of 64 projections.
The Tennessee Volunteers built up some momentum during the SEC Tournament as they defeated both Alabama and Texas. However, yesterday the Volunteers got run ruled by the Vanderbilt Commodores by a final score of 10-0 in the semifinal round.
Coming into the tournament, Tennessee was not projected to host a regional after losing five straight conference series to close the regular season. After their two wins against Alabama and Texas though, they were projected to host a regional. Despite the loss to Vanderbilt, the Volunteers are still projected to host just a day out from the selection show.
According to Baseball America's latest projections, Tennessee is projected to host Kansas, East Tennessee State and Binghamton. The Volunteers played East Tennessee State earlier in the season and lost to them in a mid week matchup.
Tennessee would not host a Super Regional if they moved on to the next round, but they are setting up to be in a good position for rhe start of the NCAA Tournament. The selection show will take place on Monday at noon.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Chris Lofton Shares His Opinion on if Zakai Zeigler's Jersey Should be Retired
- Jeremiah Dent Details His Great Relationship with Tennessee Volunteers Coaches
- Tennessee Volunteers Commit Tyran Evans, "I Love Coach Pope" Following Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava Ranked Among Top-10 QBs in Latest Poll
- Joel Wyatt Confirms Tennessee is "Top 2" in His Recruitment Following Spring Visit
- Where James Pearce Jr. Lands in Bleacher Report's Latest Mock Draft
- Travis Smith Jr. Draws Praise From Tennessee's Coaching Staff
- Tennessee Volunteers Nearly Made History During NCAA Tournament
- Cincinnati Bengals Could Get Steal of the Draft By Drafting This Tennessee Volunteer
- Tennessee Commit, Faizon Brandon - What I Learned About the Vol Commit
- 2026 EDGE Dre Quinn Details Upcoming Tennessee Football Visit
- Tennessee Volunteers AD Danny White Shares Honest Kim Caldwell Extension Statement