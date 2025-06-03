Volunteer Country

Tennessee vs Arkansas Betting Odds - NCAA Baseball Fayetteville Super Regional

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee's Nate Snead (7) at bat during the NCAA college baseball Knoxville Regional final against Wake Forest on June 2, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn.
An early look at the betting odds for Tennessee's matchup against Arkansas during the Super Regionals.

In a win-or-go-home matchup, the Tennessee Volunteers defeated Wake Forest by a final score of 11-5. Tennessee will now take on Arkansas in the Super Regional.

The Volunteers fell behind early in the matchup against Wake Forest but the bats came alive in the fourth inning. Marin sent out a three-run home run and Fischer launched a two-run shot as well take the lead. The Volunteers never surendered the lead after that.

Tennessee and Arkansas played one another at the close of the regular season and they lost the series. The Super Regional will be played at Arkansas. The Volunteers have a record of 9-6 on the road. They managed to win the first game of the series but then lost the next two games and were outscored 16-10 in those games.

With that said, here is a look at the odds that have been placed on both teams to advance through the Super Regionals and make the trip to Omaha.

Tennessee vs Arkansas Betting Odds:

Arkansas has -130 odds to win the series and Tennessee has +100 odds to defeat the Razorbacks, according to Draft Kings.

