Tennessee vs Arkansas - Fayetteville Super Regional Game Times, Schedule Released

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee's Hunter Ensley (9) runs to third base during the NCAA college baseball Knoxville Regional final against Wake Forest on June 2, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn.
The schedule for Tennessee's matchup against Arkansas in the Super Regionals has been released.

In a win-or-go-home matchup, the Tennessee Volunteers defeated Wake Forest by a final score of 11-5. Tennessee will now take on Arkansas in the Super Regional. A schedule has since been released for the matchup.

The first game will be on Saturday, June 7th at 5 PM and will be on ESPN. Game two will be on Sunday at 3:00 PM on ESPN. If necessary, there will be a game on Monday but details for that have not yet been announced.

Tennessee and Arkansas played one another at the close of the regular season and they lost the series. The Super Regional will be played at Arkansas. The Volunteers have a record of 9-6 on the road. They managed to win the first game of the series but then lost the next two games and were outscored 16-10 in those games.

With that said, here is a look at the odds that have been placed on both teams to advance through the Super Regionals and make the trip to Omaha.

Tennessee vs Arkansas Betting Odds:

Arkansas has -130 odds to win the series and Tennessee has +100 odds to defeat the Razorbacks, according to Draft Kings.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

