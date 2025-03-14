Volunteer Country

Tennessee vs Florida - Volunteers Looking to Stay Hot During SEC Schedule

The Tennessee Volunteers are looking to stay hot against a very talented Florida Gators team.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello during a Tennessee baseball game against Samford at Lindsey Nelson Stadium at the University of Tennessee on Sunday, February 23, 2025.
Tennessee baseball head coach Tony Vitello during a Tennessee baseball game against Samford at Lindsey Nelson Stadium at the University of Tennessee on Sunday, February 23, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers are getting their conference baseball schedule kicked off this weekend with a series against the Florida Gators. Florida is also a top 10 team in the country right now, so a major test for both teams early in the season to see where they stand.

Liam Doyle is expected to get the start for Tennessee. He has been impressive for the Volunteers this season posting a 3-0 record with a 0.44 ERA in 20.1 innings pitched with 47 strike outs. As for the Gators, Liam Peterson is expected to be their starting pitcher. In four starts this season, he has a 4-0 record and a 0.86 ERA with 34 strike outs in 20 innings pitched.

Tennessee enters this weekend as the only remaining unbeaten team in Division I college baseball after Florida defeated Florida State, 7-2, on Tuesday night in Tallahassee. After a record-setting 17-0 start to the year, the Vols enter SEC play with an undefeated record for the first time in the modern era. This marks the seventh straight season that Tennessee has entered league play with at least 15 wins.

Tennessee is looking to earn their third opening SEC series win under head coach Tony Vitello. This will be just the second time under Vitello (2018-pres.) that UT will open SEC play at home. The only other season the Vols opened league play at home was when they swept South Carolina in 2022. Tennessee is 6-8 in SEC openers at home since 1980 and 33-47 overall in SEC openers.

