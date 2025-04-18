Volunteer Country

Tennessee vs Kentucky - Volunteers Looking to Win Fifth Conference Series

The Tennessee Volunteers are looking to win their fifth conference series of the season vs Kentucky.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee pitcher Liam Doyle (12) pitches during a NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Friday, March 14, 2025.
Tennessee pitcher Liam Doyle (12) pitches during a NCAA baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Florida Gators at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Friday, March 14, 2025. / Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers kickoff their sixth conference series of the season this weekend against the Kentucky Wildcats. Tennessee will be playing as the home team this weekend and a series sweep would put them at 35 wins on the season.

Liam Doyle, who has been exceptional for Tennessee this season, is expected to get the start on Firday. He has started nine games, holds a 9-1 record and has posted a 2.47 ERA so far this season. Doyle became the first UT player to ever be named the SEC Pitcher of the Week three times in one season. 

As for Kentucky, it will be Nate Harris on the mound. He has seven starts this season with a 3-1 record and a 3.94 ERA on the season.

First pitch at Lindsey Nelson Stadium is set for 6:30 PM ET. Fans who will be watching the game from their homes can catch the game on SEC Network+.

The Vols host in-state foe Lipscomb next Tuesday at 6 p.m. before a highly anticipated road series at LSU next weekend in Baton Rouge.

