Tennessee vs LSU Baseball Betting Odds - Game Two Predictions

The Tennessee Volunteers are set to face off in Game Two of the three game series vs the LSU Tigers. Here's what the latest betting odds tell us about how game two might shake out.

Brooks Austin

Tennessee takes on LSU in Baton Rouge Saturday night in Game 2
Tennessee takes on LSU in Baton Rouge Saturday night in Game 2 / Tennessee Baseball on Twitter

Friday night’s 6-run bottom of the ninth inning was a crushing way to lose the first game of a series like the one going on down in Baton Rouge, Louisiana this weekend. The Vols got their standard dominant starting performance yet again from LHP, Liam Doyle and just couldn’t hold off the Tigers in the ninth. 

A 6-3 loss Friday night leaves a bad taste in the mouth of the Vols who are the underdog according to the betting odds entering Saturday night’s contest. 

*Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER. *

Tennessee vs LSU Baseball Betting Odds

All odds courtesy of DraftKings
- Tennessee (+1.5) Run Line
- LSU (-1.5) Run Line
- Team Total (12.5)

How to Watch Tennessee vs LSU

• GameDay: Satuday, April 26th
• Game Time: 8:00 PM EST
• Stadium: Alex Box Stadium
• Where: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
• Watch: ESPNU

Brooks Austin
