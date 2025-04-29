Volunteer Country

Tennessee vs Northern Kentucky - Volunteers Looking to Bounce Back

The Tennessee Vols are looking to bounce back this week with Northern Kentucky starting it off.

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee's Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello pulls out pitcher Tegan Kuhns (21) during the NCAA college baseball game against Kentucky on April 20, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee's Tennessee baseball coach Tony Vitello pulls out pitcher Tegan Kuhns (21) during the NCAA college baseball game against Kentucky on April 20, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee Volunteers had a rough weekend as they dropped the series to the LSU Tigers. Not only that, but they lost Friday's game in heartbreaking fashion by allowing six runs in the bottom of the ninth after allowing zero runs the other eight innings. They then were run ruled on Sunday to lose the series after tying it up on Saturday.

Now the Volunteers are focused in on this week and it gets started with a matchup against Northern Kentucky. Tennessee enters Tuesday's contest with an 11-1 record in midweek games this season, with six of those 11 victories coming by double digits. Throughout Vitello's tenure (2018-pres.), the Vols are an impressive 74-11 overall in midweek games.

In just three all-time meetings with Northern Kentucky, all of which have come in Knoxville and during the Tony Vitello era, Tennessee has outscored the Norse, 42-4, including a 9-3 victory a season ago in its opening game of the 2024 NCAA Knoxville Regional.

Following this midweek game, the Volunteers will play host to the Auburn Tigers, another top 15 ranked team in the SEC. The Volunteers will be looking to close the season strong as they fight to host the regional round of postseason play.

Tuesday's game is set to start at 6 PM ET and will be streamed on SEC Network+.

Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

