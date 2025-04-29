Tennessee vs Northern Kentucky - Volunteers Looking to Bounce Back
The Tennessee Vols are looking to bounce back this week with Northern Kentucky starting it off.
The Tennessee Volunteers had a rough weekend as they dropped the series to the LSU Tigers. Not only that, but they lost Friday's game in heartbreaking fashion by allowing six runs in the bottom of the ninth after allowing zero runs the other eight innings. They then were run ruled on Sunday to lose the series after tying it up on Saturday.
Now the Volunteers are focused in on this week and it gets started with a matchup against Northern Kentucky. Tennessee enters Tuesday's contest with an 11-1 record in midweek games this season, with six of those 11 victories coming by double digits. Throughout Vitello's tenure (2018-pres.), the Vols are an impressive 74-11 overall in midweek games.
In just three all-time meetings with Northern Kentucky, all of which have come in Knoxville and during the Tony Vitello era, Tennessee has outscored the Norse, 42-4, including a 9-3 victory a season ago in its opening game of the 2024 NCAA Knoxville Regional.
Following this midweek game, the Volunteers will play host to the Auburn Tigers, another top 15 ranked team in the SEC. The Volunteers will be looking to close the season strong as they fight to host the regional round of postseason play.
Tuesday's game is set to start at 6 PM ET and will be streamed on SEC Network+.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @evanvcrowell
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- REPORT: Transfer Price for Nico Iamaleava Rapidly Dropping
- What We Learned About the Tennessee Volunteers During Spring Practice
- NCAA Transfer Portal Needs that Must Be Addressed by Tennessee Football
- North Carolina Football Reportedly "Out of the Mix" for Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava
- Tennessee Football 2026 Target G'nivre Carr Recaps Tennessee Spring Game Visit
- Who’s Next for Tennessee Football at Quarterback?
- Tennessee Football Linebacker Target Brayden Rouse Recaps Tennessee Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Elijah Simmons Labeled One of the Biggest Sleepers for 2025 NFL Draft
- Where Will Nico Iamaleava Transfer - Options For Vols Transfer QB Limited
- Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Volunteers Rise Up a Spot
- Former Tennessee Quarterback Comments on Nico Iamaleava Transferring
- Tennessee Players Threatened to Sit Out of Playoff Game Over NIL, Including Iamaleava