Tennessee vs Texas A&M Final Score - Vols Implode in Eighth Inning
Tennessee lost game two of the weekend series with Texas A&M after a disastrous eighth inning.
Tennessee couldn’t keep pace with Texas A&M in Game 2 of Saturday’s doubleheader, falling 9-3 in a contest defined by timely Aggie offense and a few costly defensive miscues by the Vols.
After jumping out to a 2-1 lead through two innings thanks to a Dalton Bargo solo shot and a heads-up interference call that allowed Chris Newstrom to score, the Vols looked poised to ride early momentum. But Texas A&M clawed back and capitalized on Tennessee mistakes, tying the game in the fourth with a solo homer from Bear Harrison and taking the lead for good in the fifth behind a clutch two-run blast from Jace LaViolette.
Tennessee’s bullpen, which has been a strength most of the season, was uncharacteristically shaky. Dylan Loy and Nate Snead couldn’t contain the Aggies’ bats or aggressive baserunning, and a pair of errors—including a critical throwing miscue in the eighth—opened the door for Texas A&M to pull away late.
Offensively, Tennessee had flashes—Terrence Kiel went 3-for-5 with a double and two stolen bases, and Caden Sorrell added a solo homer in the seventh—but the Vols struggled to string together hits when it mattered. They were also burned by missed opportunities with runners in scoring position and couldn’t match the Aggies' execution.
With the series now even at 1-1, Tennessee will look to bounce back quickly in the second game of the doubleheader later today. The Vols will need sharper defense and a steadier outing from the bullpen to take the series.
