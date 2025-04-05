Volunteer Country

Tennessee vs Texas A&M Final Score - Vols Implode in Eighth Inning

Tennessee lost game two of the weekend series with Texas A&M after a disastrous eighth inning.

Tanner Johnson

Mar 21, 2025; Tuscaloosa AL, USA; Tennessee utility player Jay Abernathy (8) rushes in and makes the catch on a fly ball in shallow left as Tennessee infielder Ariel Antigua (2) runs out during game 2 of the series with Alabama at Sewell-Thomas Stadium.
Mar 21, 2025; Tuscaloosa AL, USA; Tennessee utility player Jay Abernathy (8) rushes in and makes the catch on a fly ball in shallow left as Tennessee infielder Ariel Antigua (2) runs out during game 2 of the series with Alabama at Sewell-Thomas Stadium. / Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tennessee lost game two of the weekend series with Texas A&M after a disastrous eighth inning.

Tennessee couldn’t keep pace with Texas A&M in Game 2 of Saturday’s doubleheader, falling 9-3 in a contest defined by timely Aggie offense and a few costly defensive miscues by the Vols.

After jumping out to a 2-1 lead through two innings thanks to a Dalton Bargo solo shot and a heads-up interference call that allowed Chris Newstrom to score, the Vols looked poised to ride early momentum. But Texas A&M clawed back and capitalized on Tennessee mistakes, tying the game in the fourth with a solo homer from Bear Harrison and taking the lead for good in the fifth behind a clutch two-run blast from Jace LaViolette.

Tennessee’s bullpen, which has been a strength most of the season, was uncharacteristically shaky. Dylan Loy and Nate Snead couldn’t contain the Aggies’ bats or aggressive baserunning, and a pair of errors—including a critical throwing miscue in the eighth—opened the door for Texas A&M to pull away late.

Offensively, Tennessee had flashes—Terrence Kiel went 3-for-5 with a double and two stolen bases, and Caden Sorrell added a solo homer in the seventh—but the Vols struggled to string together hits when it mattered. They were also burned by missed opportunities with runners in scoring position and couldn’t match the Aggies' execution.

With the series now even at 1-1, Tennessee will look to bounce back quickly in the second game of the doubleheader later today. The Vols will need sharper defense and a steadier outing from the bullpen to take the series.

Follow Our Social Media Pages:

• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Tanner Johnson
TANNER JOHNSON

Tanner Johnson is an accomplished sports writer and journalist with extensive experience covering a wide range of collegiate and professional sports. He brings a well-rounded perspective to his national reporting, drawing on his knowledge of teams from across the country. Tanner has provided in-depth coverage of teams such as the Tennessee Titans, Tennessee Volunteers, Nebraska Cornhuskers, Arkansas Razorbacks, Florida State Seminoles, and TCU Horned Frogs. His experience spans various sports, including football, basketball, baseball, softball, volleyball, and track and field; reflecting his broad interest and commitment to sports journalism.

Home/Baseball