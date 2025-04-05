Texas A&M vs Tennessee Series Changed - How To Watch Saturday Double-Header
The Tennessee Volunteers vs Texas A&M series schedule has been altered due to expected rain. The two will play a double-header on Saturday to close the series.
The Tenenssee Vollunteers run-ruled the Texas A&M Aggies on Friday Night. A 6th inning three-run homer from Hunter Ensley ended what was a no-hit affair for the Volunteers.
Friday night's no-hitter was the first by an SEC team in league play since Vanderbilt threw a combined no-hitter in a win over Kentucky on April 22, 2022.
Now, due to inclement weather expected on Sunday, the series has been squeezed into a double-header on Saturday to conclude the series.
The Vols are now (28-2) on the year and remain the No. 1 team in college baseball. Saturday's double-header is a chance to move to (11-1) in the conference as well.
UPDATED SATURDAY SCHEDULE - Texas A&M vs Tennessee
Game 1: 3 p.m. ET (Gates Open at 1:30 p.m.)
- TV/Streaming: SEC Network+ / ESPN App (Subject to Change)
Game 2: 7 p.m. ET OR 45 minutes following the conclusion of Game 1
- TV/Streaming: SEC Network+ / ESPN App (Subject to Change)
