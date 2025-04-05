Volunteer Country

Texas A&M vs Tennessee Series Changed - How To Watch Saturday Double-Header

Brooks Austin

Tennessee's series with the Texas A&M Aggies has been moved to a double-header on Saturday to close.
Tennessee's series with the Texas A&M Aggies has been moved to a double-header on Saturday to close. / Vol_Baseball

The Tennessee Volunteers vs Texas A&M series schedule has been altered due to expected rain. The two will play a double-header on Saturday to close the series.

The Tenenssee Vollunteers run-ruled the Texas A&M Aggies on Friday Night. A 6th inning three-run homer from Hunter Ensley ended what was a no-hit affair for the Volunteers.

Friday night's no-hitter was the first by an SEC team in league play since Vanderbilt threw a combined no-hitter in a win over Kentucky on April 22, 2022.

Now, due to inclement weather expected on Sunday, the series has been squeezed into a double-header on Saturday to conclude the series.

The Vols are now (28-2) on the year and remain the No. 1 team in college baseball. Saturday's double-header is a chance to move to (11-1) in the conference as well.

UPDATED SATURDAY SCHEDULE - Texas A&M vs Tennessee

Game 1: 3 p.m. ET (Gates Open at 1:30 p.m.)
-          TV/Streaming: SEC Network+ / ESPN App (Subject to Change)

Game 2: 7 p.m. ET OR 45 minutes following the conclusion of Game 1
-          TV/Streaming: SEC Network+ / ESPN App (Subject to Change)

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Brooks Austin
BROOKS AUSTIN

Home/Baseball