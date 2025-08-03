Tony Vitello Brings Tennessee Baseball to National Spotlight at Bristol Motor Speedway
Tennessee head baseball coach Tony Vitello once again found himself on a national stage, this time in one of the most unique baseball settings imaginable.
Vitello joined MLB Network’s MLB Tonight broadcast at Bristol Motor Speedway ahead of the Reds-Braves matchup last night, along the third-base side of the temporary field inside the iconic racetrack. The nationally televised event gave viewers another look at one of college baseball’s most recognizable figures nationwide.
This isn’t Vitello’s first appearance on MLB Network. He has been a regular presence on the network’s MLB Draft coverage, taking part in three of the past four seasons. That includes his recent role in the 2025 MLB Draft broadcast, as well as stints in 2022 and 2024.
While the setting in Bristol was unlike anything college baseball fans are used to seeing, Vitello’s appearance carried familiar benefits for the Tennessee baseball brand. Being featured on a national platform not only reinforces the Vols’ profile but also sends a clear message to recruits that Tennessee is a program that develops MLB-level talent and isn’t afraid to showcase it.
That message has been backed up on the field. In recent years, Tennessee has produced multiple high draft picks, with 2025 continuing the trend of Vols hearing their names called early. Vitello’s growing presence on MLB Network only further cements his program as one of the premier destinations for aspiring professional players.
For Tennessee fans, it was another reminder that their head coach isn’t just building a winning team, he’s building a brand that resonates well beyond the walls of Lindsey Nelson Stadium.
