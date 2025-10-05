Tony Vitello Impressed by 2027 Tennessee Football Priority Running Back
The Tennessee baseball program held its first fall scrimmage of the year in Chattanooga. The game was held at AT&T Field, currently the home of the Lookouts.
Head Coach Tony Vitello was in the Scenic City on the night before and was spotted around town.
Stephen Hargis of the Chattanooga Times Free Press found Waldo, if you will.
The two were in attendance for the biggest rivalry in Chattanooga as Baylor would take a visit to McCallie for their annual clash. Both programs have sent athletes to Tennessee and many other prestigious schools, so it was an opportunity for Vitello take check that off of the bucket list, and to hang out with Peyton Manning in the process.
As the baseball scrimmage concluded, the first question to Vitello was about his friday night in Chattanooga at the game, and the response was such a genuine reaction. One that Josh Heupel will definitely enjoy as the comments spoke highly of 2027 in-state priority, and at this point, may be at the very top of that list.
"I mean, how that guy (David Gabriel-Georges) is not the number one rated tailback in the country, I don't know... But number one environment in the country probably last night," Vitello on the Baylor running back.
You can't blame Vitello for the reaction as the junior back went over 200 yards and three touchdowns. The three touchdown runs combined for roughly 150 yards on their own.
Currently, Gabriel-Georges is rated as the No. 2 running back in the 2027 cycle, but there will be room for debate at the end.
