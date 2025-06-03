Vols Commit Jack Dugan Carrying on a Nashville Baseball Legacy With a National Spotlight
Jack Dugan, a rising senior shortstop from Lipscomb Academy, isn’t just Tennessee’s top high school baseball recruit; he’s now one of the most coveted prospects in the country. The 6-foot-2, 185-pound infielder recently earned the No. 1 overall ranking among Tennessee players in the 2026 class and headlines Prep Baseball Report’s national “Helium Hopefuls” list.
But Dugan’s ascent is more than just a personal milestone—it’s the continuation of a family legacy deeply rooted in Nashville’s baseball history.
Dugan is the grandson of the late Ken Dugan, the legendary Lipscomb University coach who amassed 1,127 career wins and became one of the most successful figures in collegiate baseball. That same blend of discipline, grit, and baseball IQ has clearly passed to Jack, whose game is as refined as it is explosive.
A University of Tennessee commit, Dugan showcases elite two-way ability. Defensively, he moves fluidly at shortstop with soft hands, advanced footwork, and a strong arm capable of handling any infield position. His 6.67 60-yard dash confirms next-level athleticism, while his offensive profile is equally imposing. A left-handed hitter with lightning-quick hands and advanced barrel control, Dugan consistently flashes 90+ mph exit velocities and a natural ability to drive the ball to the pull side.
Equally impressive in the classroom, Dugan has been praised as a “very good student” and leader by Perfect Game, setting the tone for what Tennessee fans hope will be a future anchor in the middle of the diamond.
For the Vols, landing Dugan signals another major win in their national recruiting resurgence. For Nashville, it’s proof that the Dugan name remains synonymous with baseball excellence—past, present, and future.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Chris Lofton Shares His Opinion on if Zakai Zeigler's Jersey Should be Retired
- Jeremiah Dent Details His Great Relationship with Tennessee Volunteers Coaches
- Tennessee Volunteers Commit Tyran Evans, "I Love Coach Pope" Following Spring Visit
- Tennessee's Nico Iamaleava Ranked Among Top-10 QBs in Latest Poll
- Joel Wyatt Confirms Tennessee is "Top 2" in His Recruitment Following Spring Visit
- Where James Pearce Jr. Lands in Bleacher Report's Latest Mock Draft
- Travis Smith Jr. Draws Praise From Tennessee's Coaching Staff
- Tennessee Volunteers Nearly Made History During NCAA Tournament
- Cincinnati Bengals Could Get Steal of the Draft By Drafting This Tennessee Volunteer
- Tennessee Commit, Faizon Brandon - What I Learned About the Vol Commit
- 2026 EDGE Dre Quinn Details Upcoming Tennessee Football Visit
- Tennessee Volunteers AD Danny White Shares Honest Kim Caldwell Extension Statement