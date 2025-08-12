Volunteer Country

WATCH: Former Vol Hunter Ensley Flashes the Leather in Stellar Birthday Performance

Former Vol Baseball star Hunter Ensley displaying a hot glove.

Shayne Pickering

Hunter Ensley dives to make one of his two standout catches of the game
Hunter Ensley dives to make one of his two standout catches of the game / Quad Cities River Bandits/X
In this story:

Despite going undrafted just three weeks ago, former Tennessee outfielder Hunter Ensley is already at the High-A level of the Kansas City Royals organization and has made quite the defensive impact, including two stellar diving grabs from his left field position on his 24th birthday this August 9th.

Primarily in center field, he was an essential leader of some of the best teams in the history of the Tennessee baseball program, including the 2024 season that finished with a national championship banner as a reward.

The glove is not the only thing that has been showing up to start his career for the Quad Cities River Bandits as he is hitting for a .375 batting average from the right side of the plate.

Over his entire career, Ensley has defied expectations given to him in his athletic career and after playing in a handful of professional baseball games, the latest one that has been overcome seems to be the scouting reports.

Shayne Pickering
