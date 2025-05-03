When Do the Tennessee Volunteers Play the Auburn Tigers Today?
When do the Tennessee Volunteers play the Auburn Tigers on Saturday?
The Tennessee Volunteers and Auburn Tigers were in the middle of their first game of the series on Friday when inclement weather forced them to postpone the game. It has now thrown a loop in the schedule for the rest of the weekend. Here is a statement from Tennessee about what the plans for the weekend are.
FINAL UPDATE: The umpires have reassessed and today's game will now re-start at 11:35 AM EST.
UPDATE: There is another storm expected in the area Saturday morning. The original re-scheduled start time of 11:00 AM EST has been moved to no later than 11:45 AM EST. We will keep updating this article as information continues to come in.
"The contest is scheduled to resume at 11 a.m. ET on Saturday while game two of the series is slated to begin approximately 30 minutes following the conclusion of game one.
When play resumes on Saturday, the Vols will be at the plate with no outs in the bottom of the first with the Tigers leading 2-0 after an Ike Irish two-run homer in the top of the inning.
Sunday's schedule remains the same with first pitch for the series finale set for 1 p.m."
How to Watch Tennessee vs Auburn
• GameDay: Saturday, May 3rd
• Game Time: 11:00 AM EST
• Stadium: Lindsey Nelson Stadium
• Where: Knoxville, Tennessee
• Watch: SEC Network+
