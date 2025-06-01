Volunteer Country

Who Does Tennessee Play Today - NCAA Baseball Knoxville Regional

Who do the Tennessee Volunteers play on Sunday during the Knoxville regional?

Jonathan Williams

Tennessee pitcher AJ Russell (33) pitches during a NCAA regional baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Cincinnati Bearcats at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on May 31, 2025.
Tennessee pitcher AJ Russell (33) pitches during a NCAA regional baseball game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Cincinnati Bearcats at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on May 31, 2025.

Tennessee picked up another win during the Knoxville Regional on Saturday as they defeated Cincinnati 10-6. That means they are just one win away from moving on to the Super Regional round. So who will Tennessee have to beat in order to advance?

Wake Forest and Cincinnati will play one another at noon and the winner will move on to play Tennessee on Sunday evening. If the Volunteers win that game, they will officially advance to the next round. If the Volunteers lose on Sunday, a game will be played on Monday to decide who will move on to the Super Regionals.

Miami (OH) was eliminated on Saturday after a 14-13 loss to Wake Forest. The loser of the Cincinnati vs Wake Forest matchup will also be eliminated from contention.

Tennessee's game is set to take place at 6 PM or shortly following the first game on Sunday. Details on how to watch tonight's game have not yet been released.

