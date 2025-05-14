In-State Star Brings Explosive Two-Way Skill Set to Tennessee Football
Tennessee football star Radarious Jackson is set to make an impact for the Volunteers in 2025.
Josh Heupel and the Tennessee Volunteers didn’t need to look far to find one of the most complete athletes in the 2025 recruiting class. Just west on I-40, in Memphis, Radarious Jackson was rewriting the Sheffield High School record books and asserting himself as the most dominant prep player in the state.
Now, the Class 3A Mr. Football winner is headed to Rocky Top, bringing with him a resume that backs up the hype—and then some.
A consensus four-star recruit, Jackson is ranked as the No. 1 overall player in Tennessee by On3 and a top-10 in-state prospect by both 247Sports and ESPN. Nationally, On3 lists him as the No. 16 wide receiver in the class, and it's not hard to see why. At 6-foot-2 and 195 pounds, Jackson is a physical wideout with elite athleticism, explosive playmaking, and positional versatility that few can match.
He finished his junior season with more than 1,800 yards of total offense, lining up all over the field. As a senior, Jackson amassed 1,228 yards of total offense in just 10 games, continuing to flash dynamic speed and vision. But Jackson didn’t just dominate on offense, he was just as relentless on defense. Across his junior and senior years, he recorded 13 interceptions, 140 total tackles, and 15 tackles for loss.
His two-way production caught national attention, earning him over 21 Division I offers, including from six SEC programs. Still, Jackson chose Tennessee.
Heupel’s offense thrives with multifaceted receivers, and Jackson fits the bill perfectly. With his arrival, the Vols don’t just get a weapon. They get a warrior.
