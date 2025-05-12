Tennessee’s 2025 RB Trio Could Be Among SEC’s Best
With Dylan Sampson now carrying the rock for the Cleveland Browns, the 2025 Tennessee Volunteers will look to a new trio of talented backs to carry on the program's ground-game tradition—and early signs point to a dynamic committee approach.
Leading the way is junior DeSean Bishop, who returns to Rocky Top ready to assume a featured role after showcasing flashes of explosiveness in limited reps. Joining him in Tennessee’s revamped running back room are sophomore Peyton Lewis, a promising young returner, and Star Thomas, a transfer from Duke who brings experience and versatility to the backfield.
CBS Sports’ Shehan Jeyarajah recently tabbed Tennessee’s running back unit as one of the top five in the SEC, citing the depth, speed, and multi-dimensional talent across the position group. With Bishop expected to be the lead back, the Vols appear poised to rotate their trio to maximize matchups and keep fresh legs on the field in their high-tempo offensive scheme.
Bishop, a former in-state standout from Karns High School, has waited his turn and now stands ready to capitalize on the opportunity. His blend of vision, burst, and physicality makes him a strong candidate to fill the leadership void left by Sampson.
Lewis, who saw action as a true freshman in 2024, offers a home-run threat every time he touches the ball. Known for his track speed and open-field elusiveness, Lewis brings a change-of-pace element that could make him a dangerous weapon in the screen game and on outside zone concepts.
Thomas, meanwhile, adds polish and power. The Duke transfer rushed for over 500 yards in 2023 and is expected to be a reliable short-yardage option and veteran voice in the room. His ability to pass-block and contribute as a receiver gives the Vols a true all-purpose option on third down.
The loss of Sampson—a 1,200-yard rusher with 16 touchdowns in 2024—would be devastating for most programs. But Tennessee has built depth through development, recruiting, and the portal, allowing for a balanced committee approach in 2025 that could offer more unpredictability and fewer wear-and-tear concerns.
With a new starting quarterback and several new faces across the offensive line, the running back room will be critical to keeping Tennessee’s offense balanced and explosive. If Bishop, Lewis, and Thomas live up to expectations, the Vols’ ground attack could remain one of the most productive in the SEC—and provide the stability needed to compete for another double-digit win season.
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Vols Continue to Fall
- Tony Vitello Gets Ejected in Game Three of Auburn vs Tennessee Baseball
- Tennessee Football Transfer Addition Colton Hood's Stats at Colorado Goes Viral
- WATCH: Tennessee and Auburn Clear the Benches After Heated Exchange
- Tennessee Football Miss on Another Wide Receiver in the NCAA Transfer Portal
- Tennessee Vols Guard Chaz Lanier Invited to the NBA Draft Combine
- Tennessee Sports Makes Professional Draft History Following NFL Draft
- Are the Tennessee Lady Vols Becoming a Powerhouse Again?
- Tennessee Vols Star Expected to Be Called Up By New York Mets
- Watch: Vols On SI Talks Tennessee Sports with "From The Bench Vols"
- Tennessee Set To Visit EDGE Rusher, Tristian Givens
- Los Angeles Lakers Predicted to Cut Ties With Tennessee Vol Dalton Knecht
- Star Thomas Has the Chance to be a Difference Maker for Tennessee Football