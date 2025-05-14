Volunteer Country

Latest NBA Mock Draft - Tennessee Vol Chaz Lanier Lands with Sacramento Kings

Jonathan Williams

Mar 30, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Chaz Lanier (2) shoots the ball against the Houston Cougars in the first half during the Midwest Regional final of the 2025 NCAA tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images / Robert Goddin-Imagn Images
In the latest NBA mock draft, Tennessee's Chaz Lanier was projected to go in the second round.

The NBA lottery was earlier in this week which means the 2025 NBA draft order has officially been set. The Tennessee Volunteers had a player go in the first round last year as Dalton Knecht was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers, and now they have another prospect set to hit the league this year.

ESPN released their latest NBA mock draft following the lottery and Tennessee's Chaz Lanier was projected to go to the Sacramento Kings in the 2nd round with the 42nd overall pick.

Lanier was a transfer portal pick-up for Rick Barnes and his team ahead of the 2024-2025 college basketball season. He spent four seasons at North Florida before transferring to Tennessee. In his final year at North Florida, he shot 51 percent from the field and averaged 19.7 points per game. That same output followed him to Knoxville.

In 2024, he averaged 18 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 43 percent from the field and 39 percent from behind the arc. He was awarded All-SEC honors after helping lead Tennessee to the elite eight in the NCAA tournament. He had a season high 30 points against Texas A&M last season while shooting 56 percent from the field.

