Latest NBA Mock Draft - Tennessee Vol Chaz Lanier Lands with Sacramento Kings
In the latest NBA mock draft, Tennessee's Chaz Lanier was projected to go in the second round.
The NBA lottery was earlier in this week which means the 2025 NBA draft order has officially been set. The Tennessee Volunteers had a player go in the first round last year as Dalton Knecht was selected by the Los Angeles Lakers, and now they have another prospect set to hit the league this year.
ESPN released their latest NBA mock draft following the lottery and Tennessee's Chaz Lanier was projected to go to the Sacramento Kings in the 2nd round with the 42nd overall pick.
Lanier was a transfer portal pick-up for Rick Barnes and his team ahead of the 2024-2025 college basketball season. He spent four seasons at North Florida before transferring to Tennessee. In his final year at North Florida, he shot 51 percent from the field and averaged 19.7 points per game. That same output followed him to Knoxville.
In 2024, he averaged 18 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.1 assists per game while shooting 43 percent from the field and 39 percent from behind the arc. He was awarded All-SEC honors after helping lead Tennessee to the elite eight in the NCAA tournament. He had a season high 30 points against Texas A&M last season while shooting 56 percent from the field.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Vols Continue to Fall
- Tony Vitello Gets Ejected in Game Three of Auburn vs Tennessee Baseball
- Tennessee Football Transfer Addition Colton Hood's Stats at Colorado Goes Viral
- WATCH: Tennessee and Auburn Clear the Benches After Heated Exchange
- Tennessee Football Miss on Another Wide Receiver in the NCAA Transfer Portal
- Tennessee Vols Guard Chaz Lanier Invited to the NBA Draft Combine
- Tennessee Sports Makes Professional Draft History Following NFL Draft
- Are the Tennessee Lady Vols Becoming a Powerhouse Again?
- Tennessee Vols Star Expected to Be Called Up By New York Mets
- Watch: Vols On SI Talks Tennessee Sports with "From The Bench Vols"
- Tennessee Set To Visit EDGE Rusher, Tristian Givens
- Los Angeles Lakers Predicted to Cut Ties With Tennessee Vol Dalton Knecht
- Star Thomas Has the Chance to be a Difference Maker for Tennessee Football