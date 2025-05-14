Tennessee Football 5-Star Recruiting Target De-Commits From USC Trojans
News has now released that Xavier Griffin has officially decommitted from the USC Trojans following a long standing commitment to the So-Cal program.
Griffin has been targeted by the Tennessee Volunteers and even took a visit to Tennessee during the spring. He enjoyed his time on his visit, but has yet to return.
It is unclear if the Vols are a favorite, but if they could land him, then they will be in great shape. For more information on Griffin, Andrew Ivins from 247Sports provides a breakdown.
"Multi-faceted defender with a top-flight testing profile that should offer both on- and off-ball linebacker as he can rush the passer and stack against the run while also dropping back into coverage. Lanky and lean at this stage, but should undergo a major physical transformation in the coming years as he’s on the younger side for the grade and equipped with larger features. Fires out of both a two- and three-point stance in the blink of an eye and will get around obstacles with his slick agility and lateral quickness. Possess true sideline-to-sideline range and will make stops in pursuit with his gap-closing burst. Must keep evolving and developing craft while improving play strength, but projects as a potential impact player in the Big Ten or SEC that can fit into a variety of different schemes with his athletic juice and alignment flex."
