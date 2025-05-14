Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football 5-Star Recruiting Target De-Commits From USC Trojans

Xavier Griffin is back on the board

Xavier Griffin at Carrollton high School with his high schoolf football team (Gainesville)
News has now released that Xavier Griffin has officially decommitted from the USC Trojans following a long standing commitment to the So-Cal program.

Griffin has been targeted by the Tennessee Volunteers and even took a visit to Tennessee during the spring. He enjoyed his time on his visit, but has yet to return.

It is unclear if the Vols are a favorite, but if they could land him, then they will be in great shape. For more information on Griffin, Andrew Ivins from 247Sports provides a breakdown.

"Multi-faceted defender with a top-flight testing profile that should offer both on- and off-ball linebacker as he can rush the passer and stack against the run while also dropping back into coverage. Lanky and lean at this stage, but should undergo a major physical transformation in the coming years as he’s on the younger side for the grade and equipped with larger features. Fires out of both a two- and three-point stance in the blink of an eye and will get around obstacles with his slick agility and lateral quickness. Possess true sideline-to-sideline range and will make stops in pursuit with his gap-closing burst. Must keep evolving and developing craft while improving play strength, but projects as a potential impact player in the Big Ten or SEC that can fit into a variety of different schemes with his athletic juice and alignment flex."

