Tennessee Football Set For Checker Neyland vs Georgia Bulldogs
Tennessee vs Georgia just got a whole lot more interesting
In this story:
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to take on the Georgia Bulldogs early in the season, and while the stakes are already high, the Vols will be adding more to the table for what is expected to be their toughest game of the season.
The Vols will be checkerboarding the stadium as part of their famous and popular "Checker Neyland" event.
The Vols also have three other events scheduled for specific games, like Mississippi State being the homecoming game, and the Vanderbilt game being senior day for a host of upcoming seniors.
