Tennessee Football Set For Checker Neyland vs Georgia Bulldogs

Tennessee vs Georgia just got a whole lot more interesting

Caleb Sisk

Fans checker the Neyland Stadium as players run the "Power T" before the game against Florida on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2014 in Knoxville, Tenn.
Fans checker the Neyland Stadium as players run the \"Power T\" before the game against Florida on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2014 in Knoxville, Tenn. 1005 Kcsp Utfl0933 Al / Adam Lau/News Sentinel via Imagn Content Services, LLC
The Tennessee Volunteers are set to take on the Georgia Bulldogs early in the season, and while the stakes are already high, the Vols will be adding more to the table for what is expected to be their toughest game of the season.

The Vols will be checkerboarding the stadium as part of their famous and popular "Checker Neyland" event.

The Vols also have three other events scheduled for specific games, like Mississippi State being the homecoming game, and the Vanderbilt game being senior day for a host of upcoming seniors.

