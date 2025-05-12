Volunteer Country

Tennessee Basketball Transfer Portal Target Duke Miles Commits to SEC Rival

The Tennessee Volunteers miss out on Duke Miles once again after he committed to his third team this off-season.

Caleb Sisk

Feb 22, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners guard Duke Miles (15) runs down the court on a play against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second half at Lloyd Noble Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers have done a great job so far this off-season, as they have landed many transfers, and they have also landed many of the nation's best and most underrated incoming freshmen, such as Nate Ament and Amari Evans.

The Vols were looking to add one more player to complete their transfer portal season, as Transfer Portal target Duke Miles, who is transferring from Texas A&M this time, will not be joining the Vols.

Instead, Miles will be joining one of their SEC foes as he will be joining the Vanderbilt Commodores. Miles finished last season with 9.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2 assists last season.

