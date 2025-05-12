Tennessee Basketball Transfer Portal Target Duke Miles Commits to SEC Rival
The Tennessee Volunteers miss out on Duke Miles once again after he committed to his third team this off-season.
The Tennessee Volunteers have done a great job so far this off-season, as they have landed many transfers, and they have also landed many of the nation's best and most underrated incoming freshmen, such as Nate Ament and Amari Evans.
The Vols were looking to add one more player to complete their transfer portal season, as Transfer Portal target Duke Miles, who is transferring from Texas A&M this time, will not be joining the Vols.
Instead, Miles will be joining one of their SEC foes as he will be joining the Vanderbilt Commodores. Miles finished last season with 9.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, and 2 assists last season.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Latest NCAA Baseball Rankings: Tennessee Vols Continue to Fall
- Tony Vitello Gets Ejected in Game Three of Auburn vs Tennessee Baseball
- Tennessee Football Transfer Addition Colton Hood's Stats at Colorado Goes Viral
- WATCH: Tennessee and Auburn Clear the Benches After Heated Exchange
- Tennessee Football Miss on Another Wide Receiver in the NCAA Transfer Portal
- Tennessee Vols Guard Chaz Lanier Invited to the NBA Draft Combine
- Tennessee Sports Makes Professional Draft History Following NFL Draft
- Are the Tennessee Lady Vols Becoming a Powerhouse Again?
- Tennessee Vols Star Expected to Be Called Up By New York Mets
- Watch: Vols On SI Talks Tennessee Sports with "From The Bench Vols"
- Tennessee Set To Visit EDGE Rusher, Tristian Givens
- Los Angeles Lakers Predicted to Cut Ties With Tennessee Vol Dalton Knecht
- Star Thomas Has the Chance to be a Difference Maker for Tennessee Football