1985 and 1990 SEC Football Champions to be Honored
Throughout the football season there are various players and team from the past that return to be honored during the game.
The Tennessee football team will be welcoming the Arkansas Razorbacks this Saturday, but there will be at least two other teams that are scheduled to be in Knoxville for what is being referred to as "Champions Weekend."
The Tennessee football page on X shared two updates today about plans to recognize a couple of teams this weekend.
The 1985 and 1990 Tennessee football teams will be present. The two teams were led by Johnny Majors.
1985
Head coach Johnny Majors coached the 1985 Vols to an overall record of 9-1-2 on their way to an SEC Championship and a 35-7 route of Miami in the Sugar Bowl.
1990
Coach Major was still at the helm in 1990 (his 14th season as head coach), and the Vols produced a 9-2-2 record.
Tennessee finished second in the SEC standings, but Florida was ruled ineligible, so the Volunteers were awarded the 1990 SEC Championship and the conference's Sugar Bowl bid.
The Big Orange would edge out a 1-point win over Virginia in the Sugar Bowl.
