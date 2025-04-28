2026 NFL Mock Draft - Tennessee Vol Jermod McCoy Projected First Rounder
Tennessee Vols defensive back Jermod McCoy has been projected as a first round pick.
While the 2025 NFL draft just wrapped up this past weekend, it's never too early to start taking a look at next year's potential prospects. CBS Sports did so by releasing a 2026 NFL mock draft and a Tennessee Volunteer was seen going in the first round.
This year it was EDGE James Pearce who was selected in the first round by the Atlanta Falcons and next year, sites are predicting Jermod McCoy to be the first Volunteer off the board. McCoy was placed at the 20th overall pick to the Los Angeles Chargers in the mock draft. Here is what CBS' Josh Edwards had to say about the pick.
"McCoy had four interceptions last season after transferring in from Oregon State," Edwards wrote. "He has good size and the ball production to match. Jim Harbaugh nabs a ball hawk for the secondary in the first round. "
Tennessee's defense last season was a major reason why they ended up being a college football playoff team. They lost multiple members of last year's defense to the draft this offseason, so they will need guys like McCoy to step up this season.
If McCoy is a first rounder next year, he would be the first defensive back from Tennessee to be selected in the first round since safety Eric Berry was drafted by the Kasnas City Chiefs in 2010.
