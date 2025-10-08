Arkansas's Mike Washington Believes Tennessee's Defense Has "A Lot of Holes"
The Tennessee Volunteers have the opportunity to play another SEC game this Saturday, as they will be taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks this Saturday inside Neyland Stadium. We are now able to see the lead up to this game and a quote was stated by an Arkansas player that has sent Vols' fans into a frenzy.
That player is Mike Washington. Washington is a running back for the Razorbacks, who commented on the Vols' ability to stop the run, but he believes there are flaws to Tennessee's game. Here is what he had to say in his press conference appearance prior to the Tennessee Volunteers vs the Arkansas Razorbacks.
"They have a great defense, but a lot of holes. A lot of holes in their defense, so it’s going to be a fun game."
Come Saturday this will be a huge headline to pay attention to. The Vols have hopes about getting back to their dominant ways up front.
