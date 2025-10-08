Volunteer Country

Arkansas's Mike Washington Believes Tennessee's Defense Has "A Lot of Holes"

Arkansas running back Mike Washington believes the Tennessee defense has a lot of holes at this time.

Caleb Sisk

Sep 20, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) runs with the ball against the Memphis Tigers during the second half at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images
Sep 20, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks running back Mike Washington Jr. (4) runs with the ball against the Memphis Tigers during the second half at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images / Wesley Hale-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers have the opportunity to play another SEC game this Saturday, as they will be taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks this Saturday inside Neyland Stadium. We are now able to see the lead up to this game and a quote was stated by an Arkansas player that has sent Vols' fans into a frenzy.

That player is Mike Washington. Washington is a running back for the Razorbacks, who commented on the Vols' ability to stop the run, but he believes there are flaws to Tennessee's game. Here is what he had to say in his press conference appearance prior to the Tennessee Volunteers vs the Arkansas Razorbacks.

"They have a great defense, but a lot of holes. A lot of holes in their defense, so it’s going to be a fun game."

Come Saturday this will be a huge headline to pay attention to. The Vols have hopes about getting back to their dominant ways up front.

Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube

• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.

Home/Football