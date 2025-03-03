Volunteer Country

Baltimore Ravens Select Tennessee's James Pearce Jr. In Latest NFL Mock Draft

Caleb Sisk

Sep 7, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman James Pearce Jr. (27) during pregame activities against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at the Dukes Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images

The NFL Scouting Combine has come to a close in Indy, and with it comes a fresh batch of Mock Drafts. In the latest editions, Tennessee's James Pearce Jr. has been selected by the Baltimore Ravens.

The NFL Scouting Combine marks the biggest job interview for any college football player on his way to the NFL Draft. It's a full week of interviews, medical exams, and workouts set to provide as much information about athletes as humanly possible.

Former Tennessee EDGE rusher, James Pearce Jr. is a hot-button topic surrounding the NFL Draft. It seems he's either a first round projection with a raising stock based on the on-field workout performance in Indy, or he's falling completely out of the first round after at one point being the projected No. 1 overall pick.

In the Latest Mock Draft from USAToday, Pearce is selected No. 27 overall by the Baltimore Ravens. Here's what they had to say about the selection:
"The Ravens need to upgrade their edge rush room. Kyle Van Noy’s career-best 12.5 sacks led Baltimore, but he’ll be 34 years old at the start of next season and in the final year of his contract."

Pearce's talents are undeniable, that was proven as much during the workout in Indy. However, some NFL execs have expressed concerns about his readiness for the NFL.

