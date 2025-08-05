Boo Carter Back as a Full Participant at Practice With the Volunteers

Volunteer Country

Tennessee Volunteers young star defensive back, Boo Carter is back as a full participant with the Vols at practice. It's big news for the playmaker and the Vols.

The Tennessee Volunteers were in the headlines quite a bit this offseason due to their starting quarterback, Nico Iamaleava's departure. It was seemignly the only major talking point during the spring from a national news standpoint.

As fall camp neared this summer, star defensive back Boo Carter began missing summer workouts, something that led to Carter being unavailable during the first part of fall camp. Now, according to reports, Carter is back as a full-participant during practice.

Heupel commented on the Carter at the begginning of fall camp:
"Boo is part of our team here," Heupel said. "There are some things he needs to accomplish to get back on the field with us. I don't have a set timeline on that. Our leadership council has been a part of those things, those discussions with me and with Boo. I'm proud of what they have done. They care and love Boo and want him to be his best, too, and I think through this, Boo sees that as well. At the end of the day, us collectively continue to grow through the course of training camp. I will be the one that will handle and will take questions on Boo, and that's today and here throughout the beginning part of training camp. But proud of how our team has handled those things. Ultimately, we will handle those things internally. I am not going to get into the details on everything."

There was a moment during spring practice where it seemed as if not only was Carter set up for a massive year on the defensive side of the football, but according to sources, the Vols were experimenting with playing him on offense as well at times.

