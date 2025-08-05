Boo Carter Back as a Full Participant at Practice With the Volunteers
Tennessee Volunteers young star defensive back, Boo Carter is back as a full participant with the Vols at practice. It's big news for the playmaker and the Vols.
The Tennessee Volunteers were in the headlines quite a bit this offseason due to their starting quarterback, Nico Iamaleava's departure. It was seemignly the only major talking point during the spring from a national news standpoint.
As fall camp neared this summer, star defensive back Boo Carter began missing summer workouts, something that led to Carter being unavailable during the first part of fall camp. Now, according to reports, Carter is back as a full-participant during practice.
Heupel commented on the Carter at the begginning of fall camp:
"Boo is part of our team here," Heupel said. "There are some things he needs to accomplish to get back on the field with us. I don't have a set timeline on that. Our leadership council has been a part of those things, those discussions with me and with Boo. I'm proud of what they have done. They care and love Boo and want him to be his best, too, and I think through this, Boo sees that as well. At the end of the day, us collectively continue to grow through the course of training camp. I will be the one that will handle and will take questions on Boo, and that's today and here throughout the beginning part of training camp. But proud of how our team has handled those things. Ultimately, we will handle those things internally. I am not going to get into the details on everything."
There was a moment during spring practice where it seemed as if not only was Carter set up for a massive year on the defensive side of the football, but according to sources, the Vols were experimenting with playing him on offense as well at times.
Follow Our X and Facebook Page
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- 2027 QB Jayce Johnson Commits to Texas A&M Over Tennessee Football
- Overlooking Tennessee Football's 2026 Linebacker Class
- Tennessee Football Extends Offer to Fast-Rising 2028 WR/TE
- Tennessee Football Tight End Commit Carson Sneed Flips Commitment to North Carolina
- Tennessee Volunteers Predicted to Lose First SEC Game to Major Rival
- Former Tennessee Sports Star Set to Return to the WWE Following SummerSlam
- 2027 WR Carter Davis Talks Recent Tennessee Offer & Where The Vols Stand
- Tennessee Football Recruiting Stays Hot
- Watch: Former Tennessee Football WR Dont'e Thornton Jr. Scores During Scrimmage
- Former Tennessee Football WR Reunites With Jauan Jennings
- Tennessee LB Bryson Eason Named to Wuerffel Trophy Watch List
- Omarr Norman-Lott Proving Doubters Wrong as He Runs with Chiefs’ Starters