Bryson Eason Talks Tennessee Football's Focus Following Nico Iamaleava Transfer

What is the focus level for the Vols now that Iamaleava has transferred.

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel turns to quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) after their post game interview after winning the Citrus Bowl NCAA College football game on Monday, January 1, 2024 in Orlando, Fla. against Iowa.
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel turns to quarterback Nico Iamaleava (8) after their post game interview after winning the Citrus Bowl NCAA College football game on Monday, January 1, 2024 in Orlando, Fla. against Iowa. / Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers had one of the most interested off-seasons in the SEC as their starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava would enter the transfer portal. He would later commit to the UCLA Bruins, but that would raise the question, "what is the focus like now that the Nico situation is in the past?"

Sixth year star Bryson Eason detailed what this is like at SEC Media Days.

 "It's just been us, just focused on everybody that is in the building. That's really what only matters at the end of the day. Just focusing on us and building as a team and just taking steps every day to be better as a team and as one."

The Vols will kickoff their season in Atlanta with a very tough game against the Syracuse Orange.

