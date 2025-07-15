Bryson Eason Talks Tennessee Football's Focus Following Nico Iamaleava Transfer
The Tennessee Volunteers had one of the most interested off-seasons in the SEC as their starting quarterback Nico Iamaleava would enter the transfer portal. He would later commit to the UCLA Bruins, but that would raise the question, "what is the focus like now that the Nico situation is in the past?"
Sixth year star Bryson Eason detailed what this is like at SEC Media Days.
"It's just been us, just focused on everybody that is in the building. That's really what only matters at the end of the day. Just focusing on us and building as a team and just taking steps every day to be better as a team and as one."
The Vols will kickoff their season in Atlanta with a very tough game against the Syracuse Orange.
