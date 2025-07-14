Volunteer Country

Chiefs' Trey Smith Race Against Franchise Tag Deadline for New Contract

Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith could play the 2025 season on a $23.4 million franchise tag if no long-term deal is reached by Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET deadline.

Josh Greer

Feb 5, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith (65) in a press conference ahead of Super Bowl LIX at New Orleans Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 5, 2025; New Orleans, LA, USA; Kansas City Chiefs guard Trey Smith (65) in a press conference ahead of Super Bowl LIX at New Orleans Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Kansas City Chiefs standout guard Trey Smith is facing a critical deadline as the organization has until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday to sign him to a long-term contract extension. If no agreement is reached, Smith will play the 2025 season on the franchise tag, earning a fully guaranteed $23.4 million.

Smith, a former sixth-round steal out of Tennessee, has become a cornerstone of the Chiefs’ offensive line, helping protect quarterback Patrick Mahomes and contributing to Kansas City’s recent Super Bowl runs. Known for his physicality, durability, and leadership, Smith's importance to the franchise cannot be overstated.

The 26-year-old has started every game since entering the league in 2021 and has earned high grades from analysts for both run blocking and pass protection. His toughness and reliability have made him a fan favorite and a foundational piece for one of the league’s premier offenses.

The franchise tag offer ensures Smith remains with the Chiefs through the 2025 season, but both sides reportedly prefer to work out a long-term deal. If the two parties cannot reach an agreement by Tuesday’s deadline, the team won’t be able to negotiate a multiyear extension until after the season concludes.

Kansas City’s front office has already invested heavily in its offensive line in recent years, but retaining Smith would reinforce their commitment to protecting Mahomes and maintaining elite offensive continuity. For Smith, a long-term deal would provide financial security and recognition of his value to one of the NFL’s premier franchises.

With the deadline rapidly approaching, all eyes are on Kansas City’s negotiation table. A multiyear extension would not only reward one of the league’s most underappreciated linemen, but also signal the Chiefs’ continued dominance in the trenches.

Follow Our X and Facebook Page

• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Josh Greer
JOSH GREER

Home/Football