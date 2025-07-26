Former Tennessee Wideout Building Momentum in Raiders Camp
Former Tennessee football standout Dont’e Thornton is catching the attention of Raiders quarterback Geno Smith during training camp.
The speedy wide receiver continued to earn first-team reps as Las Vegas Raiders training camp got underway on Wednesday, according to ESPN’s Ryan McFadden. Thornton worked alongside starting quarterback Geno Smith and rotated in with the top unit whenever the offense lined up in 11 personnel, a strong indicator of his early value to the team.
Thornton impressed during the team’s mandatory minicamp in June and appears to be carrying that momentum into camp. Known for his deep-threat ability, he turned heads at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine by running a blistering 4.30-second 40-yard dash — speed that translated in college, where he averaged 25.4 yards per catch for Tennessee during the 2024 season.
After transferring to Tennessee, Thornton’s final collegiate year showcased his elite vertical ability and big-play potential. That skill set fits well with the Raiders’ offensive scheme, which is looking to add more explosive plays in 2025.
With his combination of size, speed, and ability to stretch the field, Thornton is positioning himself as a legitimate candidate to earn a consistent role in Las Vegas. If he continues to perform, the former Volunteer could emerge as a surprise contributor in his rookie season.
