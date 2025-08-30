Volunteer Country

College Gameday Crew Picks Tennessee vs Syracuse

The college gameday crew has made their picks for the Tennessee vs Syracuse matchup.

Jonathan Williams

ESPN cast, from left, Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, Pat McAfee, Nick Saban, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit sit on the set of College GameDay prior to the College Football Playoff first round game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Tennessee Volunteers in Columbus on Dec. 21, 2024.
ESPN cast, from left, Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, Pat McAfee, Nick Saban, Lee Corso and Kirk Herbstreit sit on the set of College GameDay prior to the College Football Playoff first round game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and Tennessee Volunteers in Columbus on Dec. 21, 2024. / Adam Cairns/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers are kicking off their 2025 college football season against the Syracuse Orange on Saturday. The game is being played in Atlanta, GA at Mercedes-Benz stadium for a neutral site matchup. Now that game day is here, the ESPN College Gameday crew has officially made their picks for the game.

College Gameday Picks Tennessee vs Syracuse:

Desmond Howard: "I think that it's going to be a sloppy game but Tennessee wins by three."

Nick Saban: "I just like Tennessee."

Kirk Herbstreit: "Tennessee"

Pat McAfee: "I think they are bunch of dogs, I like Tennessee's defense"

How to Watch Tennessee vs. Syracuse

  • Gameday: Saturday, August 30th. 2025
  • Game time: 12:00 pm ET
  • TV: ABC
  • Broadcast Team: Bob Wischusen (play-by-play) and Louis Riddick (color)
  • Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta, Georgia)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Stream on ESPN - HERE

