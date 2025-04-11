Dallas Cowboys Micah Parsons Shares Brutal Statement Following Nico Iamaleava News
Dallas Cowboys edge rusher shares a brutally honest statement following news and rumors about Tennessee Volunteers QB Nico Iamaleava
The Tennessee Volunteers have hit a bit of a rough patch with their star QB Nico Iamaleava as there have been reports that he didn't attend practice after reportedly wanting his "contract" upped.
Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons took to X after the news broke to share his honest opinions on the situation.
"College football a joke now! Y'all minds well just make college into a semi pro league! Actually hold players accountable to the contracts they sign," the Cowboys edge rusher said.
Parsons added more as he responded to a fan who called claimed "it's already been a semi-pro league."
"Nah college was never about money! College is bout building character! I am the man I am today because of the brotherhood and the amazing coaches I’ve had during my time at Penn State! We are failing kids now because life isn’t easy and we are allowing them to quit," said Parsons.
The Tennessee Volunteers are hoping for the best news with Iamaleava, but nothing has been confirmed on if the Vols are willing to budge.
Follow Our Social Media Pages:
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Twitter: @VolsOnSI
• Follow Tennessee on SI on Facebook: @VOLS on SI
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Tanner Johnson On Twitter: @JohnsonTanner23_
- Follow Jonathan Williams On Twitter: @DR_JWill
- Follow Evan Crowell On Twitter: @evanvcrowell
- Follow Brooks Austin On Twitter: @BrooksAustinBA
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- Nico Iamaleava Is The Latest NIL Saga For Tennessee
- Rodney Dunham Commits to Notre Dame Over Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee
- 49ers Set to Host Former Tennessee Volunteers DL, Omar Norman-Lott
- REPORT: Tennessee and QB, Nico Iamaleava in Active Contract Negotiations
- Tennessee QB Target Jayce Johnson Up for Vote for Best Georgia High School QB
- Tennessee vs Ole Miss Series Preview - SEC Showdown in Oxford
- Tennessee Football Hopeful to Land Priority In-State 2027 Athlete
- Tennessee Football Set for Home and Home with ACC program
- Tennessee Volunteers Finish In Top-5 in Final College Basketball Rankings
- Five Freshmen We Are Excited to See During Tennessee Spring Game
- Tennessee Baseball Defeats Alabama State Ahead of Weekend vs. Ole Miss Rebels
- Tristian Givens Names Four Finalists