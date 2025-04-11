Volunteer Country

Dallas Cowboys Micah Parsons Shares Brutal Statement Following Nico Iamaleava News

Dallas Cowboys edge rusher shares a brutally honest statement following news and rumors about Tennessee Volunteers QB Nico Iamaleava

Caleb Sisk

Dec 15, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) walks onto the field during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
Dec 15, 2024; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) walks onto the field during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers have hit a bit of a rough patch with their star QB Nico Iamaleava as there have been reports that he didn't attend practice after reportedly wanting his "contract" upped.

Dallas Cowboys edge rusher Micah Parsons took to X after the news broke to share his honest opinions on the situation.

"College football a joke now! Y'all minds well just make college into a semi pro league! Actually hold players accountable to the contracts they sign," the Cowboys edge rusher said.

Parsons added more as he responded to a fan who called claimed "it's already been a semi-pro league."

"Nah college was never about money! College is bout building character! I am the man I am today because of the brotherhood and the amazing coaches I’ve had during my time at Penn State! We are failing kids now because life isn’t easy and we are allowing them to quit," said Parsons.

The Tennessee Volunteers are hoping for the best news with Iamaleava, but nothing has been confirmed on if the Vols are willing to budge.

