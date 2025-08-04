Detroit Lions Turn to Former Tennessee Football Standout Hendon Hooker for Preseason Start
Head coach Dan Campbell announced that former Tennessee football great Hendon Hooker will start the Lions’ second preseason game against the Atlanta Falcons.
Hooker will take the reins for the first half before Kyle Allen finishes the game, as Campbell continues his rotation between the second-team and third-string units. The game marks another important step in Hooker’s NFL journey after spending his rookie season essentially as a redshirt while recovering from the knee injury that ended his standout college career.
Detroit selected Hooker in the third round of the 2023 NFL Draft despite the injury, betting on his high ceiling and proven track record as a leader. At Tennessee, Hooker rewrote the program’s offensive record book, throwing 58 touchdowns against only five interceptions in two seasons. His poise, accuracy, and ability to stretch defenses made him one of the most feared quarterbacks in the country. Before his time in Knoxville, the 27-year-old also spent three seasons with Virginia Tech.
Now healthy, Hooker is eager to translate that success to the NFL stage. Friday’s start will give him his most extended run with the Lions yet and a chance to show that his college efficiency and leadership can carry over against NFL competition. Campbell’s rotation plan ensures Hooker will get quality reps with a variety of offensive personnel, an important part of Detroit’s evaluation process as they finalize their quarterback depth chart.
For the Lions, it is another preseason game. For Hooker, it is an audition. For Vols fans, it is a chance to see one of their all-time favorites take a big step toward carving out a role in the pros.
Kickoff in Atlanta is set for 6 p.m. on Friday, August 8. Hooker will lead the charge for the first two quarters, offering a preview of what Detroit hopes is a promising future under center.
