Dylan Sampson Talks Mindset Ahead of NFL Draft
Former Tennessee Volunteers running back Dylan Sampson spoke with The Draft Network about his career with the Vols, the NFL Draft, career expectations, and more.
Tennessee running back Dylan Sampson had one of the most historic campaigns in program history. The Louisiana native tallied 1,634 all-purpose yards and 22 touchdowns during his junior season, setting single-season program records for rushing touchdowns and rushing yards (1,491). He's projected as one of the top backs in the 2025 NFL Draft class, one with abundant talent at the position.
Sampson caught up with The Draft Network's Justin Melo to discuss several things ahead of this month's draft. He immediately praised former Tennessee running backs Jaylen Wright and Jabari Small for welcoming him into the program and teaching him how to be a college running back.
"From the moment I came in, those guys taught me how to be a pro in college," Sampson said. "They taught me how to conduct myself on and off the field. They helped me take my game to the next level. We learned so much from each other, playing with them and behind them."
While Sampson explained he was grateful to play behind two talented backs, he always knew his time was coming. He attributed his 2024 success to more opportunity - Sampson wanted to be the lead back, and the Volunteers certainly made him that.
"I think it was really just about having more opportunity. I think I would have been capable of posting the same numbers earlier in my career. I knew the opportunity would arrive after my sophomore year, though going into my junior year."
Sampson got many chances to make plays with the football throughout the course of his career in Knoxville, Tennessee. Still, he feels he didn't get to showcase the full array of his skills as a pass catcher during his time at Tennessee and understands its an integral part of becoming a three-down running back at the professional level.
"I definitely do. The pass-catching aspect of my game, that’s what I was most looking forward to displaying at the NFL Combine. Whatever routes they wanted me to run, I wanted to show the scouts that it is a part of my game. I have natural abilities as a route-runner, even though I haven’t been able to fine-tune it and display it as much as I could. I believe I could be a true asset for any team in the passing game."
Many NFL franchises are salivating at the possibilities at running back in this draft class. It combines top-heavy talent with excellent depth, and some may have trouble sorting through their wants in this class. Sampson gave a strong pitch for why NFL franchises should draft him and what he expects out of himself in the NFL.
"My plan is to be a playmaker right away, an instant contributor. First things first though, I want to immerse myself in our locker room culture. I want to be somebody who pushes the needle forward. I want to become a leader. I’m going to be somebody the organization doesn’t have to worry about on or off the field. I’m going to take my game to the next level. I’m going to shock the league."
