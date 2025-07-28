Volunteer Country

ESPN Believes Tennessee's 2025 Offense Will Be the Worst of the Josh Heupel Era

An ESPN analyst has proclaimed that the Tennessee Volunteers' 2025 offense could be the worst of the Josh Heupel era.

Christian Kirby

Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel watches the game in the first half at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio.
Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel watches the game in the first half at Ohio Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024 in Columbus, Ohio. / Samantha Madar/Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

An ESPN analyst has proclaimed that the Tennessee Volunteers' 2025 offense could be the worst of the Josh Heupel era.

The Tennessee Volunteers are heading into their 2025 season fresh off their first College Football Appearance in program history and are looking to repeat their successes in the upcoming year. While there are many reasons to be excited about the upcoming year, one expert does not appear to have full belief in the Volunteers.

According to ESPN's Bill Connelly, there is a possibility that this year's Tennessee offense is the worst of the Josh Heupel era. “It feels like the Vols could end up with their best defense and worst offense yet in the Heupel era," said Connelly.

The main reason behind doubt for this year's roster likely stems from the dramatic departure of quarterback Nico Iamaleava during the Spring. The Volunteers quickly acquired UCLA quarterback Joey Aguilar from the transfer portal.

The Vols will look to overcome their presumed offensive woes en route to a second straight College Football Playoff. Tennessee will begin its 2025 regular season on Saturday, August 30th, when it faces the Syracuse Orange.

Follow Our X and Facebook Page

• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Christian Kirby
CHRISTIAN KIRBY

Christian Kirby II is a multimedia sports journalist who has years of experience both covering and working with collegiate sports teams. He has received a journalism degree and a sports media certificate from the University of Georgia and is currently pursuing a Master's degree in Emerging Media.

Home/Football