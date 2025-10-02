Everything From Tennessee Football EDGE Caleb Herring During His Bye Week Media Availability
Tennessee football edge defender Caleb Herring was selected as one of the players to meet with the press on Wednesday.
The Vols are taking advantage of their bye week as they prepare for Arkansas.
Self-Evaluation
"Uh yeah, this week, this year in general, I feel this probably the most comfort I've ever felt. Shoot. Uh compared to my first two years, I remember talking about just trying to find myself last year. That was my biggest thing," Herring said.
What's the Energy Level?
"Yeah, you know, Coach Heup (Josh Heupel) preaches that every day. Like, we're nowhere near close to where we have to be because you know, we still have our growing pains. Sometimes we beat ourselves, but we take it as a day-by-day mindset. Then. when we're on the field, it's play-by-play. So, just finding time to reset," Herring explained.
Click HERE to watch and listen to everything Caleb Herring said.
