Volunteer Country

Everything From Tennessee Football EDGE Caleb Herring During His Bye Week Media Availability

Defensive lineman Caleb Herring met with the media.

Dale Dowden

Caleb Herring talking to reporters.
Caleb Herring talking to reporters. / Tennessee Athletics/YouTube
In this story:

Tennessee football edge defender Caleb Herring was selected as one of the players to meet with the press on Wednesday.

The Vols are taking advantage of their bye week as they prepare for Arkansas.

Self-Evaluation

"Uh yeah, this week, this year in general, I feel this probably the most comfort I've ever felt. Shoot. Uh compared to my first two years, I remember talking about just trying to find myself last year. That was my biggest thing," Herring said.

What's the Energy Level?

"Yeah, you know, Coach Heup (Josh Heupel) preaches that every day. Like, we're nowhere near close to where we have to be because you know, we still have our growing pains. Sometimes we beat ourselves, but we take it as a day-by-day mindset. Then. when we're on the field, it's play-by-play. So, just finding time to reset," Herring explained.

Click HERE to watch and listen to everything Caleb Herring said.

Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube

• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Dale Dowden
DALE DOWDEN

Dale Dowden is a multimedia sports writer with nearly 10 years in the recruiting field. He began covering recruiting in the Tennessee Vols market in 2019. From 2020-2022, Dale was with the Tennessee site at SI, before taking the Lead Recruiting role for VolReport on Rivals from 2023-2025.

Home/Football