Everything From Tennessee Football QB Joey Aguilar During His Bye Week Media Availability

Joey Aguilar met with reporters on Wednesday.

Tennessee is coming off a thrilling overtime win against Mississippi State, and will now turn the attention to the Arkansas Razorbacks.

The Vols are on a bye this week, and it came at the right time as a few players are working to get healthy.

The starting quarterback, Joey Aguilar, was among the selected players to address the media.

Preseason Question Marks

"Uh, I mean, you always go into the season with a chip on your shoulder. You know, it's, you got to worry about what's in this building and everybody on the team, you know, all that outside noise is just rat poison. So, we knew what we got. Uh, we don't got to say too much. Just go out there, and you know, play and execute," Aguilar said.

How Does the Offense Fit Aguilar?

"Uh, you know, it's just super quarterback friendly. Uh, there was a lot of different things that we're doing this offseason from last year, but I mean, you know, coach got a lot of trust in me and I got a lot of trust in coach and we go out there, we're in the film room, you know talking about plays, dialing things up out there at the practice field. You know running it, seeing what we like, what we don't like. But just the space of just open communication that we have with each other to discuss what we like, what we don't like, what we want to add, what we want to take out is very helpful," Aguilar detailed.

Click HERE to watch and listen to everything Joey Aguilar had to say.

