Everything Joey Aguilar and Mike Matthews Said Following the Win Over UAB

Joey Aguilar and Mike Matthews met with reporters following the 56-24 win over UAB.

Dale Dowden

Sep 20, 2025; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) catches a pass for a touchdown against the UAB Blazers during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
Joey Aguilar and Mike Matthews were the final two to speak to the media following the 56-24 win. Aguilar and Matthews connected on a beautiful deep ball for the second touchdown of the game, so it is only fitting that the two were presented together.

Mike Thinking About the "Almost" Plays

"Uh, probably the ones I almost had. You know, of course, it's happy to be scoring, but I still need to perfect my game. So, got to make sure I catch those (passes) next week," Matthews said with a smile.

Joey Aguilar Speaks on Special Visitors

"Yeah, you know, that family is awesome. Uh, I'm sure you guys saw him all in his Tennessee gear. He went to every App State game dressed as me, you know, App State helmet, jersey, pants, and cleats. So, uh, just to see that, you know, the impact I made at App State, you know, it's awesome. Just the support I still have from those people is truly awesome," Aguilar said.

Click HERE to watch and listen to everything Joey Aguilar and Mike Matthews said after the big win.


