Everything Joey Aguilar and Mike Matthews Said Following the Win Over UAB
Joey Aguilar and Mike Matthews were the final two to speak to the media following the 56-24 win. Aguilar and Matthews connected on a beautiful deep ball for the second touchdown of the game, so it is only fitting that the two were presented together.
Mike Thinking About the "Almost" Plays
"Uh, probably the ones I almost had. You know, of course, it's happy to be scoring, but I still need to perfect my game. So, got to make sure I catch those (passes) next week," Matthews said with a smile.
Joey Aguilar Speaks on Special Visitors
"Yeah, you know, that family is awesome. Uh, I'm sure you guys saw him all in his Tennessee gear. He went to every App State game dressed as me, you know, App State helmet, jersey, pants, and cleats. So, uh, just to see that, you know, the impact I made at App State, you know, it's awesome. Just the support I still have from those people is truly awesome," Aguilar said.
Click HERE to watch and listen to everything Joey Aguilar and Mike Matthews said after the big win.
Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk On Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden On Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media
- Follow Najeh Wilkins On Twitter: @NajehWilk
- Follow Josh Greer On Twitter: @JSGreer731
Follow Our Website
Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.
OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS
- How to Watch: Tennessee Football vs UAB
- Coveted 2027 EDGE Rashad Steets Talks Visit with Tennessee Football
- Tennessee Football Commit Amazed with Atmosphere Following Visits Elsewhere
- Tennessee Baseball Lands Heralded In-State Recruit
- 2027 In-state Defender Kenneth Simon II Details Visit with Tennessee Football
- Everything From Tennessee DB Edrees Farooq In His Tuesday Media Press Conference
- Should Tennessee Football's Performance vs Georgia End RB Position Battle?
- Tennessee Football RB Target David Segarra Talks Vols Visit
- Tennessee Football's Chris Brazzell On Pace to Outperform Jalin Hyatt's Biletnikoff Season
- How Tennessee Football History Shows Promising Future for Chris Brazzell
- Tennessee Football Commit Javonte Smith "Itching To Be In Orange" Following Visit
- Tennessee Football at "Top of List" for local defensive back after visit