Volunteer Country

Everything OL Sam Pendleton Said Ahead of Tennessee Football vs Georgia

Sam Pendleton speaks with the media ahead of Tennessee vs Georgia

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee offensive lineman Sam Pendleton (56) during Tennessee football preseason practice, in Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 5, 2025.
Tennessee offensive lineman Sam Pendleton (56) during Tennessee football preseason practice, in Knoxville, Tennessee, Aug. 5, 2025. / Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Multiple Tennessee players took the podium for media availability on Tuesday, prior to the Tennessee vs Georgia contest on Saturday.

This includes Sam Pendleton, who had a lot to say in his edition of speaking with the reporters. Here is what he had to say.

Pendleton on Being Violent and Reliable

"I think we've been really violent. I think we've kind of worked towards what our goal is. We want to be the most violent unit we can, especially controlling the line of scrimmage. That's a really big piece of the game. if you can't control the line of scrimmage, you can't do anything but throw the ball. We want to be the guys that the run relies on, so I feel like we are playing well."

Pendleton on the Guys Playing With a Chip on Their Shoulder

"Yeah, it's something that Coach Heupel talks about every day. Every day you have to go out and have a chip on your shoulder no matter if it's a Monday or a Saturday night. Whoever we are playing we have to treat it like it's the last game we are ever going to play in."

Pendleton on the Georgia Game

"Georgia has always been a great team. I have a lot of respect for what they do, but at the end of the day, we have to approach this like it's the last game that we are going to play. Almost like this is the National Championship, this is the game, you know? We can go into it, and we could play a different opponent, but we have to treat them the same. If you just approach it with the fact that 'I don't care who you are across from me, I don't care where you came from, what position you play, what you weigh, how big you are,' we are out here with a common task to move poeple off the line of scrimmage against their will, so, it's going to be a great measuring stick to answer your question. I think that it is going to really set the tone for how we are going to be for the rest of the year for sure."

Check out the remainder of what he said below.

Follow Our X and Facebook Page

• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Our Website

Make sure to follow our website Tennessee on SI.

OTHER TENNESSEE NEWS

Published
Caleb Sisk
CALEB SISK

Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.

Home/Football