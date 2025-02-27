Volunteer Country

Everything That Was Said About Tennessee Vols at The NFL Scouting Combine

Caleb Sisk

Feb 26, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee defensive lineman James Pearce (DL59) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Tennessee Volunteers reached their first College Football Playoff during the 2024 college football season, due in large part to the former Vols that are in attendance for The NFL Scouting Combine. Here's everything that was said about the Vols here in Indy.

Day One: EDGE, DL, LBs

  • “Elijah Simmons is a fun story here, Rich, he was on the stage as a youth football player as a 14 year old, JJ Watt tweeted after the draft, that he would be seeing him in the NFL one day, here he is one step away.” 
  • “He’s going to be playin grun down and collapsing the pocket, he’s not an easy player to move off the line of scrimmage.” - Daniel Jeremiah on Elijah Simmons
  • “Because of the shell coverage and the two-high safeties, what’s happened then is you have to play the run with lighter boxes. So guys like these (Elijah Simmons) there’s much more value in now vs seven or eight years ago, it’s kind of come back full circle.” Daniel Jeremiah on Elijah Simmons’ value. 
  • “Well, one thing I didn’t have to do was watch, all I had to do is close my eyes and feel the ground shake. Good luck running the ball inside when he’s out there.” - Daniel Jeremiah on Elijah Simmons
  • “That shows up on tape, he plays lightning fast on film. That was an easy 4.50” - Daniel Jeremiah on James Pearce Jr. forty
  • "What a day for this guy, it's been a training tape for this guy today." - Daniel Jeremiah on James Pearce Jr.

