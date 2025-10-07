Everything Wendell Moe Jr Said Ahead of Tennessee vs Arkansas
Wendell Moe Jr has been one of the better offensive linemen in the nation on the inside and it has shown. That has been a huge plus for the Tennessee Volunteers, and will continue to be a plus as the Vols are set to take on the Arkansas Razorbacks.
Moe caught up with the media on Tuesday. Here is what he had to say.
Moe on Why it Meant a Lot to Him to Defeat the Mississippi State Bulldogs
"So, at Arizona, the school I was at previosuly we played them twice. One at home an done away. The home game I didn't get to play them, but I still had that feeling and that connection with the team, and it was very tough for us. Same thing the second time, we go to Mississippi State, actually the same situation. We played them in overtime but we lost. So, getting that overtime win meant a lot to me."
Moe on Who Mentored Him
"There's a lot of names that I can name right now. I feel like my seniors did a great job getting me ready to play on this stage. I'll just mention a few. There's Jordan Morgan, he plays for the Packer, very good guy, Josh Baker, he was my center at Arizona, and Jonah Savaiinaea, he plays for the Dolphins right now. To have those guys in the same room going to the next level I just want to be like them kind of, for my aspirations and stuff."
Moe on His Preparation Before Games
"Me, I feel like I am always pumped up for a game. If I'm calm enough before the game I feel like I listen to a lot of RBB and Gospel music to calm me down, and then once you get that first play going it's wraps. it's just football from there and nothing else matters, not the crowd, not the noises, it's just me and the guys across from me."
