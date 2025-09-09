Volunteer Country

Everything WR Coach Kelsey Pope Said Ahead of Tennessee vs Georgia

Kelsey Pope speaks with reporters before Tennessee takes on the Georgia Bulldogs

Caleb Sisk

Tennessee wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope during Tennessee football spring practice at Haslam Field in Knoxville, Tenn. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Kns Ut Spring Fball 10
Tennessee wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope during Tennessee football spring practice at Haslam Field in Knoxville, Tenn. on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Kns Ut Spring Fball 10 / Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers held yet another media session, which would be headlined by multiple players and the Tennessee wide receivers coach, Kelsey Pope.

Pope touched on many key points when speaking to reporters. Here is what he had to say.

Bigger Challenge For Tennessee WRs Physically or Mentally

“I think the challenge is always in practice. We do a really good job of putting pressure on our guys in practice. We do a really good job of making our guys uncomfortable in practice. That way game day, it feels like it's easier. So I think that the DBs that we go against in practice, the way we challenge these guys in practice with the tempo, with the urgency, the focus, I think all of that stuff has to get you prepared for game day, and you have to put stress on these guys. And I think also when you do that, game day feels like a breeze. So that’s been our motto, and we’re going to continue to go with it.” 

Pope on Braylon Staley and Mike Matthew

“I think they all got chips on their shoulders. I think they all keep receipts. They’ve heard some of the stuff, like we all have. But that’s the good thing about being an athlete is you can channel that stuff the right way. In the end, you can have the world in your hands and you can have the last say so. And I think those guys are very in tune with that. And they’re channeling it the right way, which is in practice with the way they work and the way they prepare in the building, and we just have to keep doing that to build consistency. That’s what we’re looking forward to now, is that we don’t want to be one-hit wonders. We don’t want to have a few good games. We've got to build consistency in order to be a real elite offense.”

Pope on Tennessee Having Explosive Plays This Season

“Early in the season, it’s two-fold, right? You enjoy seeing success, but too much of that enjoyment, right, can stunt your growth. On the other hand, I think the kids need to see success because it creates a buy-in that helps you create consistency down the road. So obviously we enjoy seeing it, but I enjoy seeing it because now I know for sure there’s a buy-in. What we've got to do. Like, I continue to preach this, man, it’s got to be consistent. It’s got to be day-in, day-out, week-in, week-out, and we can’t get away from our routine, our habits, and our details.”

The remainder of what he said is in the video below.

Caleb Sisk
