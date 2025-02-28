EXCLUSIVE: GM Wowed by Tennessee EDGE, James Pearce at The NFL Scouting Combine
Tennessee EDGE, James Pearce Jr. had an incredible NFL Combine workout and interview process, leaving one GM that spoke to Vols on SI simply wowed by the former Vol.
Former Tennessee EDGE rusher, James Pearce Jr. has seen his NFL Draft stock fluctuate quiet a bit since the start of the NFL Draft process. At the beginning of the 2024 College Football season, Pearce Jr. was projected as the potential No. 1 overall selection after an incredible sophmore season at Tennessee. Now, he's projected somewhere in the mid to late first round. However, after an incredible NFL Scouting Combine performance, Pearce is sky rocketing up boards and left one NFL GM wowed by his performance.
"I think his workout yesterday and his interviews did him really well. What a terrific young man personally, and an athlete no doubt. I think for teams picking at the bottom of the first round, he certainly has a chance of going, he's got room to grow and WOW the character to do it," said one NFL GM that spoke to Vols on SI exclusively.
